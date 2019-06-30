UFC Minneapolis Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. June 29, 2019) UFC on ESPN 3 took place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minneapolis crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 10,123, hauling in a $952,204.77 gate. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

On the ESPN preliminary card, Eryk Anders pulled off a stunning first-round knockout win over Vinicius Moreira. The punishment may have went on a little too long, due to poor officiating, however, Anders’ spectacular knockout will earn him a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Kicking off the main card on ESPN was a light heavyweight tilt between Alonzo Menifield and Paul Craig. Menifield was able to catch Craig after a failed spinning attempt, crushing Craig on the ground with some vicious ground-and-pound shots. He’ll also get Performance Of The Night, along with a $50,000 bonus.

In the co-main event, Joseph Benavidez put Jussier Formiga away to, likely, solidify himself as the next title challenger for the 125-pound throne. Benavidez will be taking home a $25,000 Performance Of The Night bonus as well.

Finally, Francis Ngannou remains the scariest man at heavyweight. He finished Junior dos Santos in the main event, once again showcasing his devastating knockout power. In addition to, likely, cementing himself as the challenger for the winner of Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title, Ngannou will also enjoy a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.