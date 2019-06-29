UFC Minneapolis Results: Ngannou vs. dos Santos

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC Minneapolis results tonight (Sat. June 29, 2019) as the event (also known as UFC on ESPN 3) goes down from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In the main event of the evening, heavyweight knockout artists Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos will collide. The winner could very well be looking at a championship opportunity in their next outing.
Co-headlining the card is another fight that could possibly have championship implications. Flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Jussier Formiga will square off in a rematch from their initial meeting back in 2013.
The Las Vegas-based promotion has put together another solid card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy.
Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos Santos
- Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga
- Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
- Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes
- Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)
- Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Ricardo Ramos
- Light heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Dan Moret
- Light heavyweight: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Dequan Townsend
- Women’s strawweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Emily Whitmire
- Heavyweight: Junior Albini vs. Maurice Greene
