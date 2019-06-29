UFC Minneapolis Results: Ngannou vs. dos Santos

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC Minneapolis results tonight (Sat. June 29, 2019) as the event (also known as UFC on ESPN 3) goes down from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the main event of the evening, heavyweight knockout artists Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos will collide. The winner could very well be looking at a championship opportunity in their next outing.

Co-headlining the card is another fight that could possibly have championship implications. Flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Jussier Formiga will square off in a rematch from their initial meeting back in 2013.

The Las Vegas-based promotion has put together another solid card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Minneapolis results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos Santos

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos Santos Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga

Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Vinc Pichel vs. Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Ricardo Ramos

Journey Newson vs. Ricardo Ramos Light heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Moreira

Eryk Anders vs. Vinicius Moreira Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Dan Moret

Jared Gordon vs. Dan Moret Light heavyweight: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Dequan Townsend

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Dequan Townsend Women’s strawweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Emily Whitmire

Amanda Ribas vs. Emily Whitmire Heavyweight: Junior Albini vs. Maurice Greene

**LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Minneapolis begins at 6 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**