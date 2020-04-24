UFC London Fighters Compensated With ‘No More Than $20,000’

Spread the word!













Fighters scheduled to fight on the cancelled UFC London event have reportedly been compensated in light of the event not taking place.

In a report by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, he shared the information stating that from what he had heard fighters had received payment.

“I’m told the fighters who were slated to compete on the ill-fated London card on March 21 received no more than $20,000. As you can imagine, some of the higher earners aren’t too pleased with that amount, while others were happy to get something for nothing.”

The event was cancelled a week before it was scheduled to be held due to the coronavirus outbreak forcing travel bans between the US and the UK.

The UFC then proceeded to begin drawing up a replacement card in the US that would host as many of the fighters due to compete on the London event that would be available in the US. This was short-lived as the UFC was unable to find a venue for the event inside the US.

The London event was to be headlined by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley taking on rising star Leon Edwards.

This would be Woodley’s return to the octagon since losing his belt to Kamaru Usman in March 2019.

Since this event fell through Woodley seems to have his eyes on different opponents for his return, requesting a bout with former interim champion Colby Covington.

It is unclear when Woodley will make his return or if it will be against Edwards or an alternate opponent.

Here is a list of the fighters who were scheduled to compete on the London card.

Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards

Darren Stewart vs. Marvin Vettori

Paul Craig vs. Ryan Spann

Gabriel Benítez vs. Lerone Murphy

Tom Aspinall vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Molly McCann vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Nicolas Dalby vs Danny Roberts

Stevie Ray vs. Marc Diakiese

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani