UFC London Relocated To U.S, Most Scheduled Fights Cancelled

The UFC has decided to relocate its upcoming card in London to a U.S based venue which is yet to be decided.

In a statement UFC announced the relocation of its upcoming London card due to the ongoing Corona Virus pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions, it read.

“Due to rapidly changing circumstances in the U.K, including recently implemented travel restrictions, UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WOODLEY vs EDWARDS, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the O2 Arena in London, will be relocated.

“The organisation is looking at available options, including in the United States. Additional details will be announced in the coming days. O2 ticket holders may seek a full refund at the point of purchase. UFC looks forward to returning to London at the earliest opportunity.”

Since the news broke this morning fans have been speculating about which fights will go ahead and which will be cancelled. ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani says the majority of fighters who were supposed to compete at UFC London will be unable to make the trip stateside.

As of right now the below fights have all been cancelled per MMA Junkie.

Nicolas Dalby vs. Danny Roberts

Jack Marshman vs. Kevin Holland

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Jack Shore

Marc Diakiese vs. Jai Herbert

Gabriel Benitez vs. Lerone Murphy

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Molly McCann

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

The status of the main event is unconfirmed as are a few other fights that were supposed to be on the card.

Due to all of these cancellations the UFC are now looking for a bunch of new fighters to fill those slots. In an effort to build a new card they have sent out the below internal email which was acquired by Helwani.

This is an email they are sending out to managers and reps about this new card next week. As you can see, they are even open to signing fighters who currently aren’t on the roster to fill it up, as well. pic.twitter.com/qYcYCDvdyo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 15, 2020

Is the UFC right to try to relocate and rebuild next weekends card?