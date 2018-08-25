UFC Lincoln Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC Lincoln preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, August 25, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Lincoln. Headlining the card are Justin Gaethje and James Vick, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

James Krause vs. Warlley Alves in a welterweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 2 in what should be an interesting fight.

Iuri Alcântara vs. Cory Sandhagen is next in a bantamweight bout.

Andrew Sanchez vs. Markus Perez is next in a middleweight bout.

Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan in a welterweight bout opens the FOX Sports 2 preliminary bouts.

Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria in a women’s flyweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card.

Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck is next in a lightweight bout.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Rani Yahya vs. Luke Sanders in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Yahya opens the bout with a pair of leg kicks and a takedown attempt. Sanders stuffs him and resets in the center. A hard right kick to the ribs and then an overhand right to the head. Sanders is shaken and staggers back to the cage. Yahya searches for a leg lock, but misses. He attacks again and nails the tap.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8 p.m. ET)



Welterweight Bout: James Krause vs. Warlley Alves



Bantamweight Bout: Iuri Alcântara vs. Cory Sandhagen



Middleweight Bout: Andrew Sanchez vs. Markus Perez



Welterweight Bout: Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)



Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck



Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya def. Luke Sanders via submission (heel hook) at 1:31 of R1