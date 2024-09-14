Presidential Candidate Donald Trump struggled to introduce Henry Cejudo at a recent rally. Cejudo, the son of illegal immigrants, has earned acclaim as a two-division UFC Champion and an Olympic Gold Medalist. During a rally, Trump tried and failed to say Cejudo’s name as he appeared to forget.

Donald Trump Struggles with Henry Cejudo’s Name at Rally

Son of immigrants, Henry Cejudo began his athletic career in wrestling, where he excelled in high school and went on to win numerous national and international titles, culminating in a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in freestyle wrestling. He set a record for the youngest American wrestler to earn a gold medal in history.

Cejudo would then switch to MMA and pick up two world titles in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. He then retired, then later came back. During his comeback, he has struggled to find success.

Henry Cejudo is the son of immigrants. His mother, Nelly Rico, was an illegal immigrant from Mexico, while his father, Jorge Cejudo, also had Mexican roots but struggled with addiction and abusive behavior. After his father’s deportation when Cejudo was six, his mother moved the family to Phoenix, Arizona, where she worked multiple jobs to support her seven children.

Child of illegal Mexican immigrants Henry Cejudo

Donald Trump is a coastal billionaire, born of a rich family, known for his luxury hotels, and has led multiple businesses into bankruptcy. Trump has tried success with various ventures such as Trump Airlines, Trump Vodka, Trump University, Trump’s Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, Trump Castle, Trump Entertainment Resorts, GoTrump.com, Trump Steaks, Affliction, and Trump Mortgage. All of which defaulted on loans or filed for bankruptcy. In 2020, Donald Trump lost the presidential election for his campaign, as his opponent got over 81 million votes. He is now trying to rebid in 2024.

Former President Trump during the presidential debate

In Las Vegas, Nevada, the 78-year-old Donald Trump tried his best to introduce Henry Cejudo at a rally. But, instead, he seemed to forget his last name by saying “Henry…” and drifted off. Then he introduced him as “Henry Cenuho,” multiple times.

Henry Cejudo then went on stage and did not correct the pronunciation of his name and said he would bend the knee for Trump.