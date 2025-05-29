Former UFC and ONE Championship MMA champion Demetrious Johnson has recently spoken about his admiration for street beefs, backyard fight promotions where anyone can face anyone in unsanctioned backyard brawls. Ranging from MMA, kickboxing, boxing, and even submission grappling. The all time great had glowing praise and views the promotion as a societal good with the following:

“I love Streetbeefs because it’s about putting the guns and knives down and settling things the old-school way. It’s easy for my fans to watch, it’s on YouTube.

The living legend, “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, has not only discussed street beefs but has also been deeply involved in promoting and training the many social outcasts and brutes who regularly appear on the channel. That being “Death Sentence“, who had gone winless in the promotion until “Mighty Mouse” trained up to speed and helped him earn his first victory.

Demetrious Johnson is a martial arts enthusiast, and street beefs brings it out of him.

Street Beefs has been around since the 2000s, and with the explosion of martial arts content on YouTube, many different styles of martial arts have developed cult followings with their known influencers, much like they have in reality. So, for such a rudimentary place to earn the respect and admiration of the finest fighters in the history of combat sports is no small feat.