‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson Breaks Down UFC Title Match Against ‘Relentless’ Alexandre Pantoja

ByRoss Markey
'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson Breaks Down UFC Title Match Against 'Relentless' Alexandre Pantoja

Initially refusing a call out from Alexandre Pantoja following his UFC 310 win last year, Demetrious Johnson has gone to the extent of breaking down a hypothetical pairing with the current owner of his former flyweight crown.

Johnson, the promotion’s most prolific and decorated flyweight champion, called time on his professional combat sports career last year, following another gold-laden spell with ONE Championship.

Demetrious Johnson Rodtang Jitmuangnon ONE X 1920X1280 28

However, remaining steadfast in his retirement, Kentucky native, Johnson was offered an interesting route back to competition — and back into the UFC to boot last year.

Following his dominant second round submission win over promotional newcomer, Kai Asakura in the headliner of UFC 310, excelling flyweight talent, Pantoja staked his claim for a pairing with Johnson, urging him to rethink his retirement.

READ MORE:  Report - Benoit Saint Denis returns in fire fight with Joel Alvarez at UFC 315 in Canada
Photos - Alexandre Pantoja leaked to defend title at UFC 316 in New Jersey return

Demetrious Johnson cautious of Alexandre Pantoja in hypothetical fight

And despite immediately shutting the pairing down, Johnson has now gone on the record about how a potential matchup would — or would’ve played out.

Demetrious Johnson ONE 168 11

“(Alexandre) Pantoja is relentless in grappling and very durable,” Demetrious Johnson told Submission Radio. “If we fought in my prime, I’d have to avoid letting him get my back or locking in a body triangle. It would be a tough fight, but I’d rely on my cardio and movement to outpace him.”

Yet to be booked for his return to action, Brazilian star, Pantoja has been heavily linked with a summer pairing against Kai Kara-France — potentially as soon as UFC 317 during International Fight Week, to boot.

READ MORE:  Is Sean O'Malley making a mistake with immediate Merab Dvalishvili rematch?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts