‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson Breaks Down UFC Title Match Against ‘Relentless’ Alexandre Pantoja

Initially refusing a call out from Alexandre Pantoja following his UFC 310 win last year, Demetrious Johnson has gone to the extent of breaking down a hypothetical pairing with the current owner of his former flyweight crown.

Johnson, the promotion’s most prolific and decorated flyweight champion, called time on his professional combat sports career last year, following another gold-laden spell with ONE Championship.

However, remaining steadfast in his retirement, Kentucky native, Johnson was offered an interesting route back to competition — and back into the UFC to boot last year.

Following his dominant second round submission win over promotional newcomer, Kai Asakura in the headliner of UFC 310, excelling flyweight talent, Pantoja staked his claim for a pairing with Johnson, urging him to rethink his retirement.

Demetrious Johnson cautious of Alexandre Pantoja in hypothetical fight

And despite immediately shutting the pairing down, Johnson has now gone on the record about how a potential matchup would — or would’ve played out.

“(Alexandre) Pantoja is relentless in grappling and very durable,” Demetrious Johnson told Submission Radio. “If we fought in my prime, I’d have to avoid letting him get my back or locking in a body triangle. It would be a tough fight, but I’d rely on my cardio and movement to outpace him.”

Yet to be booked for his return to action, Brazilian star, Pantoja has been heavily linked with a summer pairing against Kai Kara-France — potentially as soon as UFC 317 during International Fight Week, to boot.