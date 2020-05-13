UFC Jacksonville Results: Anthony Smith Vs. Glover Teixeira

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Jacksonville results throughout tonight (Wed. 13th May, 2020) from Jacksonville, Florida.
In the main event of the evening, Anthony Smith will take on Glover Teixeira in a 5 round bout at light-heavyweight. Smith looks to continue in the winner’s column after defeating Alexander Gustafsson in his return bout following a failed title attempt against Jon Jones. Facing smith will be Glover Teixeira looking to add to his 3 fight winning streak and put himself in title contention. The Co-Main event of the evening will see Ovince Saint Preux making the shift to heavyweight for the first time to take on Ben Rothwell.
UFC Jacksonville Results:
Main Card (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)
- Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
- Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober
- Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg
- Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori
Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 6 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins
- Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises
- Women’s Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
- Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer
- Featherweight: Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher
- Heavyweight: Chase Sherman vs. Isaac Villanueva