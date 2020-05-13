UFC Jacksonville Results: Anthony Smith Vs. Glover Teixeira

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Jacksonville results throughout tonight (Wed. 13th May, 2020) from Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event of the evening, Anthony Smith will take on Glover Teixeira in a 5 round bout at light-heavyweight. Smith looks to continue in the winner’s column after defeating Alexander Gustafsson in his return bout following a failed title attempt against Jon Jones. Facing smith will be Glover Teixeira looking to add to his 3 fight winning streak and put himself in title contention. The Co-Main event of the evening will see Ovince Saint Preux making the shift to heavyweight for the first time to take on Ben Rothwell.

Check out our UFC Jacksonville results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA

UFC Jacksonville Results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Lightweight: Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober

Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg

Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 6 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises

Women's Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer

Featherweight: Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher