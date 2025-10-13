A new fight week is upon us as UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs. Allen heads to Vancouver this Saturday. Originally slated to face Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez, de Ridder will now square off against number nine-ranked middleweight Brendan Allen, who steps in as a late replacement.

Hernandez has been making waves in the middleweight division, riding an impressive eight-fight win streak, with six of those victories coming by finish. Back in February, he secured a decision win over none other than Brendan, the man now taking his place this weekend.

Allen, while undeniably talented, has lost in two of his last three UFC appearances. This raises an important question: would a win on Saturday put him in title contention the same way it likely would have for Hernandez?

Hernandez’s claim to a title shot was becoming undeniable. In contrast, Allen’s position in the title picture remains debatable at best.

From Underdog to UFC Contender: Allen Aims to Seize His Moment

Reinier de Ridder first gained recognition amongst casual fans when he defeated Bo Nickal, and now is coming off a grueling, back-and-forth main event battle against former champion Robert Whittaker. The middleweight division has seen a quasi-tournament unfold, with Caio Borralho on the other side of the bracket.

However, Borralho’s recent loss to Nassourdine Imavov, in a fight that lacked excitement, left fans underwhelmed. As a result, many expected the winner of the more anticipated matchup between Fluffy and de Ridder to earn the next shot at Khamzat Chimaev.

Brendan Allen is up to the challenge, having recently secured an impressive victory over former title challenger Marvin Vittori, his most high-profile win to date. That performance reaffirmed his evolution as a serious contender in the division. Now, with momentum on his side and the spotlight shining bright, Saturday’s main event represents more than just another fight. It’s a defining moment, an opportunity to silence doubt, rewrite the narrative, and force his name into the heart of the middleweight title conversation.