Ian Garry’s wife, Layla Anna-Lee, ‘Baffled’ by Jon Anik’s apology to toxic MMA fans: ‘No way I can accept this’

Layla Anna-Lee, the wife of UFC welterweight standout Ian Garry, has interjected herself into the recent drama involving longtime play-by-play man Jon Anik.

Following UFC 297’s contentious title tilt between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, Anik voiced his opinion that ‘DDP’ was the rightful winner of the closely contested contest. That seemingly struck a chord with fight fans online who expressed their differing opinions in an NSFW way. That prompted Anik to deliver a viral rant, sharing his frustration over the increasingly toxic MMA fanbase. He even went so far as to suggest that those particular fans will be what ultimately drives him away from the UFC.

Anik’s words caused a massive media storm, with practically every outlet reporting on Anik’s intentions to retire soon and the fanbase’s role in his decision. That prompted Anik to apologize to fight fans on Instagram, making it clear that he was in a “heightened emotional state” and made some “regrettable comments relating to the MMA fanbase.”

Ian Garry’s Wife Refuses to Accept Jon Anik’s Apology

Everyone was seemingly ready to move on following the apology, but there’s one person in particular who has refused to accept his expression of regret.

Layla Anna-Lee responded to the post and made it clear that Anik has nothing to apologize for and thus, she will not accept it.

“Baffled by the apology,” Anna-Lee wrote on the comments. “No way can I accept this. No way. You don’t have a right to an opinion now? “Free speech” is only for haters? No.”

Anna-Lee found herself the subject of many headlines last year after it was revealed that the 40-year-old TV personality had written a book entitled How to Be a Wag. The 11-page scribe is described as a guidebook designed to teach older women how to date and marry younger celebrities and athletes.

Given that she is 14 years older than Garry, the news spread like wildfire, particularly when former middleweight champion Sean Strickland chimed in, calling her a “succubus” and a “predator.”