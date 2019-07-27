UFC Hall Of Famer: Jon Jones Is Going To Get Caught ‘Sooner Or Later’

Spread the word!













Jon Jones has rarely been in trouble in a fight, and his lone loss coming by disqualification. Yet, every scrap, some believe this will be the one that he loses or this person will be able to knock him out. But, that has still never happened.

According to Forrest Griffin, though, he believes it is only a matter of time before Jones gets caught. But, does realize how good he is.

“I think he’s been fighting a lot this year,” Griffin said to Eyes on the Game. “He looked like a guy who had three fights in six months, seven months. It was a decent performance. Thiago Santos is a guy who can take your belt from you with one punch. So he had to fight him in a safe manner. It wasn’t necessarily the most exciting fight but he got the job done.

“The last two guys that Jones faced, he obviously had respect for power in their hands,” he continued. “If Thiago throws a spinning heel kick, there’s your belt. It’s going to take an anomaly, almost like what happened with GSP (Georges St-Pierre). In the sport of MMA, sometimes you just get caught and sooner or later, he’ll get caught.”

Obviously, it is hard to tell if Jon Jones will ever get caught, but Forrest Griffin believes it is only a matter of time. If it will be his next fight is to be seen.

Currently, Jon Jones has said he wants to fight again in December but has hinted at a possible return in November. Who he fights there is unknown.

Do you agree with Forrest Griffin that Jon Jones will get caught soon?