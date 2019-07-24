Jon Jones Reveals Possible Date For UFC Return

Spread the word!













Jon Jones has made it clear that he plans on being an active champion at this point in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“Bones” has already competed twice this year, and once in December of 2018. Now, Jones is apparently eying a November return inside Madison Square Garden for his next title defense. The 205-pound kingpin said as much in a pair of recent Tweets:

“Madison Square Garden in November?”

Madison Square Garden in November? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 24, 2019

“Means I would have to jump right back into camp, I think I’m up for it. Pretty sure actually”

Means I would have to jump right back into camp, I think I’m up for it. Pretty sure actually https://t.co/BtnfIGisBZ — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 24, 2019

It has been a rather successful year for Jones thus far inside the Octagon. He has two successful title defenses under his belt against both Anthony “Lionheart” Smith and Thiago Santos. It will certainly be interesting to see who gets the next title nod given top contender Dominick Reyes has been booked against Chris Weidman.

While that sorts itself out, Jones has also had more controversy enter his personal life after being charged with battery, as some disturbing allegations from a cocktail waitress at a strip club have come to light. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the year plays out for the light heavyweight champion.

What do you think about Jones eying a November return to the Octagon? Who would you like to see him face?