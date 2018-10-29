UFC Hall Of Famer Arrested For DUI In Las Vegas

UFC Hall of fame fighter Stephan Bonnar was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas for driving under the influence.

TMZ.com first reported the news earlier today. Nevada’s Clark County Detention Center’s website showed Bonnar was in custody earlier today on a total of three charges: DUI, unsafe movement of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His bond was initially set at $22,000 for the DUI charge. Bonnar is scheduled to appear in court for the charges on Nov. 26.

Nevada Highway Patrol officers said Bonnar was traveling on I-15 in Las Vegas going about 90 mph at 1:15 p.m Sunday afternoon in a red Cadillac CTS, TMZ reported. When officers first arrived on the scene, several concerned citizens had Bonnar’s car surrounded and the Hall of Famer restrained.

When Bonnar came to he reportedly resisted the officer’s attempts to apprehend him, leading to one of Bonnar’s charges. He was eventually handcuffed and transported to a local jail and booked for the DUI, which carries a third-degree felony charge.

The 41-year-old Bonnar found MMA success on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. Where he and fellow HOF’er Forrest Griffin are credited with having the fight that literally saved the sport of MMA.

Bonnar had a seven-and-a-half year run with the promotion but had a pedestrian 8-7 run during that time. He made his way to Bellator as so many ex-UFC fighters do. Bonnar faced Tito Ortiz at Bellator 131 but would lose a split decision. That fight marked Bonnar’s last in MMA as he would end his career with a record of 15-9.