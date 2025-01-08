UFC Hall of Fame star Urijah Faber released from Octagon roster in quiet update

Former bantamweight title challenger, Urijah Faber has been included in the latest round of releases from the UFC, with the Hall of Fame star ending his second stint in the promotion following a return clash against Petr Yan back in 2019.

Faber, a former WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) featherweight kingpin, has been sidelined from action for the last five years — most recently taking on former undisputed bantamweight champion, Yan, Faber would be stopped with a thunderous third round high-kick knockout by the Russian.

In the time since, the long-time Team Alpha MMA staple has turned his hand successfully to coaching — and will guide contender, Song Yadong into his UFC Seattle main event return in two months’ time against former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo in Washington.

Urijah Faber released from UFC contract amid second stint

However, amid his exploits out of the Octagon, Californian veteran, Urijah Faber’s time fighting in the UFC has come to an end, with the promotion releasing the veteran this week, alongside Danny Roberts, Victor Hugo, and Kyung Ho Kang — who confirmed his departure on social media.

❌ Fighter removed: Urijah Faber — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 8, 2025

35-11 as a professional, Faber twice competed for undisputed bantamweight spoils during his Octagon run, dropping a pair of defeats against former champions, Renan Barao, and Dominick Cruz.

However, landing a slew of high-profile victories during his UFC run, Urijah Faber would best the likes of Eddie Wineland, Brian Bowles, Iuri Alcantara, Michael McDonald, Brad Pickett, and Ricky Simon to name a few.

During his tenure with the WEC to boot, Faber would beat the above-mentioned Cruz, before lodging a pair of successes over fellow Hall of Fame inductee, Jens Pulver, as well as Raphael Assuncao, and Takeya Mizugaki.

Back in 2015, Faber also coached on The Ultimate Fighter against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor in a memorable season between the duo — with the former’s contestant, Ryan Hall winning the competition.