UFC’s Five Oldest World Champions Ever

The UFC has played host to some of the greatest fighters of all time – and while some may peak when they’re young, others age like a fine wine.

Today, we want to pay tribute to those who have been able to achieve something truly incredible. This list is all about the five oldest champions in UFC history, and by definition, these ages mark how old they were on the day they lost their championship.

Oh, and if Stipe Miocic wins this weekend, he’ll automatically vault himself into third place on this list.

Oldest UFC Champions Ever

5. Michael Bisping – 38 years, 249 days

How can anyone not respect Michael Bisping? After scratching and clawing to get to the top of the mountain, he shocked the world by knocking out Luke Rockhold with just two weeks to prepare, becoming world champion in the process. He went on to successfully defend the belt against Dan Henderson, cementing his position as a true UFC Hall of Famer.

4. Fabricio Werdum – 38 years, 289 days

Fabricio Werdum has done some amazing things in his mixed martial arts career, but arguably the most impressive was when he submitted Cain Velasquez to become UFC heavyweight champion. He may have wound up losing the belt in his next fight to Stipe Miocic, the man who aims to make history himself at UFC 309, but nobody can deny Fabricio’s accomplishments.

3. Daniel Cormier – 40 years, 150 days

The craziest thing about Daniel Cormier is that the majority of his ‘prime’ in mixed martial arts came in his mid-to-late 30s. Back in 2018, he knocked out Stipe Miocic to become a two-weight world champion before proceeding to successfully defend the strap against Derrick Lewis. He’s an absolute icon in the sport, and that much is obvious.

2. Glover Teixeira – 42 years, 227 days

When Glover Teixeira defeated Jan Blachowicz to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship, the MMA world rejoiced. This was someone who had worked unbelievably hard to climb to the top of the mountain and when he got there, he made sure to bask in the glory of what he’d achieved. In truth, there are few things more remarkable than this in MMA.

1. Randy Couture – 45 years, 147 days

As a three-time UFC heavyweight champion and two-time light heavyweight champion, Randy Couture is quite clearly one of the most notable fighters in the history of the sport. Back in 2007, he did the unthinkable and captured the belt in his 40s by overcoming Tim Sylvia, before managing to actually successfully defend the belt against Gabriel Gonzaga. Bravo, sir.