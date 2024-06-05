Video – Valentina Shevchenko forbids TUF 32 stars from consuming water during training to build mental strength

ByCole Shelton
Valentina Shevchenko forbids TUF 32 stars from drinking water during training sessions

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is one of the coaches on TUF 32 and she has a unique policy during training.

In the first episode of the show, Shevchenko had her first practice with her team and banned water during the training session. Although many athletes drink water while competing and training, Shevchenko believes drinking water makes you realize how tired you are.

‘When you are drinking water you kind of like focusing on that you are tired. This is a way how you kind of like develop your champion’s mindset,” Valentina Shevchenko said.

Valentina Shevchenko shocked at 10-8 round at Noche UFC I couldn't believe it
It is an interesting theory from Shevchenko, but the former champ is known for her cardio so perhaps there is something to it. She told her team to either drink water before or after the session and not during, which some fighters said was new to them, but they do think it will make them mentally stronger.

Valentina Shevchenko hits out at fans over TUF 32 coaching they hate everyone it's in their hearts
Valentina Shevchenko believes she proved she’s ‘stronger, faster’ than Alexa Grasso

Despite Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso are coaching TUF 32, the trilogy fight between the two has not been booked. Although all signs point to it happening, nothing has been made official.

Even though Shevchenko is 0-1-1 against Grasso, she believes in the rematch she proved she is stronger and faster and is confident going into the trilogy.

Alexa Grasso admits it's a big challenge to beat Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC

“The last fight showed that I was stronger, I was faster and she had just a few moments that were in her favor,” Shevchenko said to MMAJunkie. “I’m just focusing on my performance and be more faster, be stronger and definitely it’s a thing I don’t want to leave the decision for the judges. I have all the reason why to not let it leave for the judges. It’s a personal thing to not let it happen. Definitely I will focus more on the finish. For me, it’s no matter what kind of finish, striking or submission. It has to be done. I’m focusing more on those things.”

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko title rematch targeted for UFC event on September 16.
Shevchenko is 23-4-1 as a pro and is coming off the draw to Grasso last September.

