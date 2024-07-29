Paddy Pimblett wants to coach TUF against Renato Moicano: “Comedy gold”

Paddy Pimblett would like to coach TUF against Renato Moicano after his submission win at UFC 304.

Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his career as he scored a first-round submission win over Bobby Green, which means Pimblett will become a ranked opponent. After the victory, Pimblett called out Renato Moicano and would like to see them coach TUF.

“Yeah, he’s obviously ranked above me as well, but the fact that I think the buildup will be hilarious,” Pimblett said after UFC 304 (via BJPENN.com). “I’ve already said it tonight, I think a season of The Ultimate Fighter with me and him as the coaches would be absolutely f*cking comedy gold.”

Moicano vs. Pimblett would be a highly-anticipated bout and the lead-up would be full of trash-talk as both Pimblett and Moicano are two of the more funnier fighters on the roster. A season of TUF would also be interesting, but whether or not the UFC would do it is uncertain.

However, before that fight can happen, Moicano is booked to headline UFC Paris in September against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Paddy Pimblett thrilled to shut up the haters

Paddy Pimblett entered his UFC 304 fight against Bobby Green as the underdog.

Entering the scrap, not many people were giving Paddy Pimblett much of a chance as he heard all the talk that he would never be a ranked opponent. But, it was Pimblett who scored a first-round submission win to become a ranked opponent.

“Oh it’s great. You can’t beat shutting some d*ckheads up,” Pimblett said after UFC 304 (via MMAJunkie). “It’s f*cking brilliant. I love shutting up haters, lad. The amount of people say, ‘He’s never going to be ranked. He’ll never be good enough to be ranked. He’ll never be in the top 15,’ and all that. Even fighters I’ve seen on YouTube talking sh*t and then to just go out there and put on a flawless performance and absolutely school him (was great).”

With the win, Pimblett is now 22-3 and is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC.