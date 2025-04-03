All-Time Great Claims Tom Aspinall WIll Have a Major Speed Advantage Over Jon Jones: “He’s Slower at Heavyweight”

Demetrious Johnson believes Tom Aspinall will have one major advantage over Jon Jones.

Thus far, ‘Bones’ is a perfect 2-0 in his heavyweight run under the UFC banner, capturing the division’s top prize via a quick-fire submission victory over Ciryl Gane in March 2023 before smashing his way through two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic this past November.

But as good as Jones looked in those two outings, there’s one undeniable fact: Jon Jones is slower at heavyweight.

That could prove to be a massive advantage for Aspinall when the two inevitably step inside the Octagon.

“Jon Jones’ intelligence and versatility make him great, but he’s slower at heavyweight compared to light heavyweight,” Johnson said during an interview with Submission Radio. Tom Aspinall is younger, faster, and bigger—it could be an interesting fight. However, waiting six months for Jon might not be ideal for Tom; staying active is important for young fighters.”

Tom Aspinall defends his interim title waiting waiting for Jon Jones

Aspinall has been the promotion’s interim heavyweight champion since scoring a 69-second knockout against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November 2023. Since then, the Brit has been lobbying hard for a unification clash with ‘Bones’ but so far, nothing has been announced.

In a bid to try and stay active, Aspinall opted to defend his interim belt against Curtis Blaydes in Manchester last year. It only took him 60 seconds to finish ‘Razor.’

While there have been some promising updates from both Dana White and Aspinall regarding the long-awaited showdown, fans are growing frustrated with the delay. Even more so after Jones insisted that he’d want at least six months to train for a fight with Aspinall.