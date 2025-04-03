Report – Manel Kape set to fight Brandon Royval in rebooked pairing at UFC 317 in June

A high-stakes, potential flyweight title eliminator between surging Angolan-born finisher, Manel Kape, and former championship chaser, Brandon Royval is reportedly once more set to take place, this time at UFC 317 during International Fight Week at the end of June.

Kape, a former Rizin FF titleholder, most recently took on Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103, with the latter taking the place of an injury-stricken, Royval.

And going on to turn in his second consecutive victory, Kape would land a third round knockout win over the emerging contender. The victory positioned Kape at number six in the official flyweight pile.

Himself sidelined since October of last year, Royval stopped the surge of Japanese contender, Tatsuro Taira with a split decision win — adding to a prior split judging effort against recent UFC Mexico City winner, Brandon Moreno.

Manel Kape set to fight Brandon Royval in reworked UFC 317 clash

And according to a report tonight from Laerte Viana, Manel Kape and Brandon Royval will look to finally squash their beef and settle the score in a reworked UFC 317 pairing this summer.

“Manel Kape and Brandon Royval will face each other at UFC 317 on June 28 in Las Vegas,” Viana posted on X. “According to reports, Kape has renewed his contract and will be the highest-paid flyweight in the UFC. Who will win?”

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS! Manel Kape e Brandon Royval se enfrentam no UFC 317, dia 28 de junho, em Las Vegas. Segundo informações apuradas, Kape renovou seu contrato e será o peso mosca mais bem pago do UFC. Quem vence? pic.twitter.com/SoEAGLx8uP — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) April 3, 2025

Now in the midst of a two-fight winning run, prior to his knockout of Almabayev, Kape had turned in a prior stoppage triumph over Bruno Gustavo da Silva.

For Royval, the Colorado native competed for the undisputed flyweight crown in an unsuccessful effort against the incumbent, Alexandre Pantoja back in 2023, and paired with his number one rank, a victory over Kape would go a long way to propelling him to another title fight.