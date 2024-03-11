Video – Alexa Grasso faces off with Valentina Shevchenko ahead of TUF 32 showdown this summer

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko come face-to-face ahead of the Ultimate Fighter 32 showdown.

Last weekend the UFC announced that Grasso and Shevchenko would be coaching against one another on Season 32 of TUF, which is set to begin airing at the beginning of June. Grasso snapped Shevchenko’s legendary flyweight title reign last March after submitting ‘Bullet’ in the fourth round of their UFC 285 clash. The pair would rematch six months later which resulted in a draw, leaving their rivalry without a solid conclusion. The pair are set to fight following the conclusion of the show, but no official date has been outlined.

With the announcement UFC CEO Dana White described the pair as ‘two of the most badass women on the planet’.

“We have just confirmed the coaches for season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter, and it will be UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko,” White said. “I don’t have to tell you, but these are two of the most badass women on the planet and this should be a very fun season,”

OFICIAL: Dana White anunció a Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko en la temporada 32 de The Ultimate Fighter. Obviamente, el plan es que se enfrenten al terminar la transmisión en #UFC306.@ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/72CAWl7ySU — Carlos Contreras Legaspi 🦁 (@CCLegaspi) March 8, 2024

“[Alexa] Grasso became the first Mexican UFC women’s champ after defeating [Valentina] Shevchenko and their last fight resulted in a draw. Before their last two fights, Valentina had successfully defended the belt seven times.”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

What is going to be on the TUF 32: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko season?

Along with the coaches the UFC announced the cast of the upcoming season and it will feature eight fighters from both featherweight and middleweight. There is talent from North and South America such as Edwin Cooper Jr, Guillermo Torres and Mairon Santos

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

It will also feature a significant amount of European-based talents such as Nathan Fletcher, Omran Chaaban and Paddy McCorry.

Have you picked some early winners for TUF 32?