UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas charged with battery, live streams intense confrontation with police

Sedriques Dumas was arrested in Florida on a battery charge, according to Escambia County Jail inmate records.

First reported by TMZ, the UFC fighter was booked at 6:13 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning following an intense confrontation with two police officers outside of a home. Via a video clip on the incident on Dumas’ Facebook page, one officer can be overheard saying that they were responding to a call from a woman claiming that “her boyfriend was banging on the door and ringing the doorbell.” Dumas responded saying that he is no longer in a relationship with the woman in question.

“What, are you trying to say I hit her or some sh*t? Please don’t f*cking play with me like that,” Dumas can be heard saying as one of the officers enters the home to check on someone. “I’m beyond f*cking pissed. …… I’m just walking to blow off steam and she want to come out me and tell me I’m disrupting?”

Dumas appears to be taken into custody as the video ends. “What are you doing?” Dumas asks. “This is bullsh*t.”

Sedriques Dumas live streamed himself getting arrested after talking to the police pic.twitter.com/X1BdEXuwwa — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 13, 2024

Sedriques Dumas’ criminal history dates back to 2014

UFC fans were first introduced to Sedriques Dumas when he scored a 47-second submission victory over Matěj Peňáz on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2022. Two months prior, Dumas was reportedly involved in an altercation that spilled out of the Seville Quarter — a bar in Pensacola, Florida. According to a local police report, Dumas allegedly struck Alyssa Lewis, a 21-year-old woman, in the face during the incident which is said to have unfolded across several blocks in the downtown area.

Dumas’ lengthy criminal history dates back to 2014 when he was busted for shoplifting though charges were not pursued. Less than two years later, he was arrested again for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and trespassing on school property with a weapon or firearm. The charges were ultimately dismissed as part of a plea deal.

In January 2016, he was arrested for resisting arrest and obstruction without violence. Later that same year, he was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly assaulting a woman identified as the mother of his child, who lived with him at the time. He was found guilty and sentenced to one-year probation.

Sedriques Dumas was hit with a charge of driving with a suspended license in March 2021 and was found guilty.

After being signed by the UFC following his appearance on DWCS, Dumas was arrested in November on a DUI charge, which remains an open case (h/t Sherdog.com).

After dropping his promotional debut against Josh Fremd at a UFC Fight Night event in March 2023, Sedriques Dumas earned back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Abu Azaitar and Cody Brundage. He is currently 9-1 in his professional mixed martial arts career.