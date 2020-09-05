LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai results throughout tonight (Sat. 5th Sep, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.
In the main event, two ranked Heavyweights will do battle as Alistair Overeem attempts to take out rising contender Augusto Sakai. Coming off a victory over Walt Harris earlier this year, Overeem has cemented himself as a top contender in the division who is looking to make one final run at the title. After entering the UFC in 2018, Sakai has put together a four-fight win streak most recently defeating Blagoy Ivanov in May. In the co-main event, we will see a rebooked matchup between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield. A fight that was meant to take place a few short weeks ago, this bout had to be rebooked due to Saint Preux testing positive for COVID-19. Not that the fighter is in the clear the pair will face off in the light heavyweight division.
UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai Results
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai
- Light-Heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield
- Welterweight: Michel Pererira Lima vs. Zelim Imadaev
- Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Jalin Turner
- Featherweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Natividad
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Women’s Flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Bartosz Fabinski
- Heavyweight: Alexander Romanov vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima
- Bantamweight: Cole Smith vs. Hunter Azure