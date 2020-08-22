LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar results throughout tonight (Sat. 22nd June, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.
In the main event of the evening, Frankie Edgar will make his bantamweight debut as he faces the #5 ranked contender Pedro Munhoz. Edgar has planned to make the move in weight earlier this year, however, a short-notice fight at featherweight saw the opponent change from Corey Sandhagen to Munhoz. The pair were also booked to face off on Yas Island until Munhoz tested positive for Covid-19 and the bout was delayed once again. In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux will return to light-heavyweight to take on Alonzo Menifield after an unsuccessful heavyweight debut.
UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar Results
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m ET)
- Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar
- Light-heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield
- Light-Heavyweight: Marcin Prachino vs. Mike Rodriguez
- Women’s Flyweight: Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson
- Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Dwight Grant
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 6:00 p.m ET)
- Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Mizuki Inoue
- Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki
- Light-Heavyweight: Isaac Villanueva vs. Jordan Wright
- Welterweight: Carlton Minus vs. Matthew Semelsberger
- Catchweight: Timur Valiev vs. Trevin Jones