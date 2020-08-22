LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar results throughout tonight (Sat. 22nd June, 2020) from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

In the main event of the evening, Frankie Edgar will make his bantamweight debut as he faces the #5 ranked contender Pedro Munhoz. Edgar has planned to make the move in weight earlier this year, however, a short-notice fight at featherweight saw the opponent change from Corey Sandhagen to Munhoz. The pair were also booked to face off on Yas Island until Munhoz tested positive for Covid-19 and the bout was delayed once again. In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux will return to light-heavyweight to take on Alonzo Menifield after an unsuccessful heavyweight debut.

Check out our UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar Results

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m ET)

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar Light-heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield Light-Heavyweight: Marcin Prachino vs. Mike Rodriguez

Marcin Prachino vs. Mike Rodriguez Women’s Flyweight: Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson

Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson Welterweight: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Dwight Grant

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 6:00 p.m ET)

Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Mizuki Inoue

Amanda Lemos vs. Mizuki Inoue Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki

Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki Light-Heavyweight: Isaac Villanueva vs. Jordan Wright

Isaac Villanueva vs. Jordan Wright Welterweight: Carlton Minus vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Carlton Minus vs. Matthew Semelsberger Catchweight: Timur Valiev vs. Trevin Jones