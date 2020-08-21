Frankie Edgar is officially a bantamweight.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 12, Frankie Edgar is making his bantamweight debut against a top-10 contender in Pedro Munhoz. It is a very intriguing matchup as with a win, Edgar could very well be one win from a title shot. The co-main event sees Alonzo Menifield step up on short notice to take on Ovince Saint Preux.

Check out how these fighters and everyone else competing tomorrow night got on at the UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-ins (via MMAJunkie).

MAIN CARD

Pedro Munhoz (136) vs. Frankie Edgar (135.5)

Alonzo Menifield (204.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)

Marcin Prachnio (205.5) vs. Mike Rodriguez (205.5)

Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs. Shana Dobson (126)

Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Takashi Sato (170.5)*

PRELIMS

Mizuki Inoue (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (115.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)

Dwight Grant (169.5) vs. Calen Born ()**

Ike Villanueva (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (200)

Carlton Minus (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170)

Trevin Jones (139.5) vs. Timur Valiev (140) – 140-pound catchweight

*Sato is out of his fight according to MMAJunkie.

**Born was pulled from his fight against Dwight Grant, MMAJunkie reports.