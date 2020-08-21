UFC Vegas 7 otherwise known as UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar is set to go down this Saturday night (August 22) at the APEX. In the main event bantamweight contender, Pedro Munhoz welcomes former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, to the 135lb division. Whether your watching live on ESPN, at home with friends, or using a VPN be sure to check out the LowKickMMA betting preview which takes a look at the UFC Vegas 7 main card.

Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

In the main event, we have an interesting match-up, largely due to the fact Frankie Edgar has never competed at 135lbs and therefore you can’t really know what to expect. The bookmakers aren’t too sure either and that’s why they have ‘The Answer’ as the underdog at +200. We tend to agree with them. Munhoz is not only a natural 135lb fighter, he has always been much more consistent in terms of form. So we will be backing him at -250 – most likely adding him with a few other picks to bump up our odds.

Ovince St Preux vs. Alonzo Menifield

From one fighter going to a new division to another returning to his natural weight class after a failed step up. Ovince St Preux looked terrible in his heavyweight debut against Ben Rothwell last time out. He is gladly back at 205lb but that performance seems to have convinced the oddsmakers he could lose again in this one – he’s priced at +105. Again, we tend to agree with them. Alonzo Meinfield suffered his first pro loss last time out but he still showed glimpses of ability. He is the -130 favourite but we will go one further and predict he knocks out OSP in the co-main event. You can finds odds of that happening priced at +140.

Marcin Prachnio vs. Mike Rodríguez

This is a really tough fight to call. Both guys have in all honesty been unimpressive during their UFC careers. Marcin Prachnio and Mike Rodriguez are both on two-fight losing streaks and the loser in this one is probably facing being cut by the UFC. Prachnio is a pretty big underdog in this fight at odds of +185. After two first round KO losses and a long lay off its hard to make a case for him winning this one. For that reason, back Rodriguez if you want to bet on this fight and back him for the knockout at -120.

Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson

A late but welcome addition to the UFC Vegas 7 main card sees rising star Mariya Agapova get a showcase fight against Shana Dobson. To be honest, for us there is no other bet than Agapova first-round KO. She seems destined for big things and will undoubtedly make quick work of Dobson who has never seemed to be UFC level. So make sure you back Agapova by first round KO at -120.

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Takashi Sato

Opening up the main card is another interesting and close match-up. Both Daniel Rodriguez and Takashi Sato have picked up impressive wins during their UFC runs. It’s hard to look past Rodriguez and the bookmakers seem to agree with a price of -175 on him getting the win. His form is excellent having won eight straight – including wins over Tim Means and Gabe Green. This is certainly the toughest fight to call on the main card and we wouldn’t want to bet against Sato at +145. So we’ll probably be avoiding this one.