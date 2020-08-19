UFC Vegas 7 takes place this Saturday night (August 22) live from the Apex in Las Vegas. In the main-event bantamweight contender, Pedro Munhoz is tasked with welcoming former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar to the 135lb division. Prior to that Ovince St Preux returns to light-heavyweight after an unsuccessful jump up against Ben Rothwell last time out. He takes on Alonzo Menifield who is hoping to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his career against Devon Lewis at UFC 250.

Join Jordan Ellis & Ryan Galloway is they look ahead to these fights and more ahead of UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar.