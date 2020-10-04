Earlier Tonight (Sat. October 3rd, 2020) UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana took place from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Fight Island played host to title eliminator between top-ranking Women’s Bantamweight fighters Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. This main event bout saw Holm put on a dominant performance winning every round on all the judge’s scorecards taking the decision victory. Holm showcased her superior striking caliber mixing it up with a variety of takedowns to shut out her opposition. In the co-main event, two heavyweights went at it when Yorgan De Castro took on Carlos Felipe. In what was a fairly even fight Felipe managed to convincingly take the final two rounds and edge out De Castro on the scorecards. Outside of these two fights, there were plenty of moments warranting of bonuses.

The First Performance of the Night went to Luigi Venramini in the first bout of the event against Jessin Ayari. The two lightweights wasted no time starting trading strikes from the bell. Vendramini attempted a takedown that was stuffed before returning to the feet and finding the knockout through a flurry of strikes just over one minute into the first round.

The Second Performance of the Night came in the first fight of the main card when undefeated prospect Dusko Todorovic defeated Dequan Townsend via TKO in the second round. The pressure proved to be too intense for Townsend who found himself on the wrong side of a fight-ending combination.

The next Performance of the Night bonus came shortly after that when Kyler Phillips found a second-round knockout of Cameron Else. After showcasing his well-rounded game Phillips was able to open up the second round with a takedown and finish the fight via ground and pound only 46 seconds into the round.

The Final Performance of the Night bonus went to Germaine De Randime for her submission victory over Julianna Pena. De Randime had dominated the first round the feet before finding some adveristy being taken down in the second round. As Pena was searching for the takedown in the third round De Randime managed to clamp on to Pena’s neck and submit her via Guillotine Choke.

If you enjoyed this story, please share it. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter