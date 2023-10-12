With Conor McGregor at the forefront of the UFC’s very public breakup with USADA, fight fans want the Irishman’s next opponent, Michael Chandler to even the odds and start juicing up.

It’s been an absolutely insane 72 hours for the Las Vegas-based promotion after two of its marquee fighters, Charles Oliveira and Paulo Costa, dropped out of UFC 294 days away from fight night. Fortunately, the promotion was able to lock in some pretty impressive replacements, but amid all the chaos was the news that the United States Anti-Doping Agency would not be working with the UFC beyond December 31, 2023, ending an eight-year relationship that saw fighters tested more than 27,000 times.

At the root of the split appears to be Conor McGregor who has been fighting to get back into the Octagon without adhering to the same testing protocols as every other fighter on the roster.

With USADA on the outs, UFC fans want to see Michael Chandler level the playing feel and start pumping some of that good-good into his body.

Hop in, the water is nice… pic.twitter.com/HpXiZWUz5Z — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 11, 2023

Fans Tell Michael Chandler to ‘Get on the Good Stuff’

“Just take the steroids now. Conor is already on his third shot,” one fan suggested with another telling Chandler, “Time to juice up!“

Another clued the former Bellator champ into the news, just in case he had been living under a rock since Wednesday. “Jan. 1 you can start juicing Mike!!!“

Other fans joined in on the fun and offered similar advice, saying:

“GET ON ALL THE GOOD STUFF CHAMP.“

“The best version of Chandler vs. McGregor is with both of you juiced to the gills lmao.“

“You and Conor UFC 300 at light heavyweight time to get on that Mexican supplement bandwagon brah.“

Perhaps Michael Chandler can talk Paulo Costa into sharing his soon-to-be not-so-secret juice.