Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at welterweight contender and fellow UFC staple, Gilbert Burns – referring to the Brazilian as “the fat lesbian” in a surprising onslaught on social media earlier today.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

As for Burns, the one-time welterweight title challenger and former lightweight contender has yet to book his return to action, since dropping a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad back in May – suffering a shoulder injury during the first round of the potential title eliminator in New Jersey.

Conor McGregor hits out at Gilbert Burns in surprise attack on social media

Expected to make his own return to the Octagon at the welterweight limit against Burns’ training partner, former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler in the early goings of next year, Conor McGregor hit out at the Niteroi grappler on his official social media today – in a first outburst aimed at Burns.

“Gilbert ‘the fat lesbian’ Durinho,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account.

Gilbert "the fat lesbian" durino pic.twitter.com/pRpRe8eq72 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 12, 2023

Officially returning to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) earlier this week ahead of a planned Octagon comeback against the above-mentioned, Chandler next year, McGregor’s ongoing situation with the organization appears to have resulted in an “untenable” business deal with the UFC – leading to their disbanding at the beginning of 2024.

“The relationship between USADA and UFC became untenable given the statements made by UFC leaders and others questioning USADA’s principled stance that McGregor not be allowed to fight without being in the testing pool for at least six months. One UFC commentator echoed this, recently declaring that USADA should not oversee the UFC program since we held firm to the six-month rule involving McGregor, and since we do not allow fighters without an approved medical basis to use performance-enhancing drugs like experimental, unapproved peptides or testosterone for healing or injuries simply to get back in the Octagon.”

What are your thoughts on Conor’s McGregor attack on Gilbert Burns?