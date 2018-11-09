UFC Denver Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set

UFC Denver weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) is set to take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout will serve as the headliner. Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will be the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie in a women’s bantamweight bout, Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises in a lightweight bout, Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers in a women’s strawweight bout, and Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena in a lightweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Denver on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Chan Sung Jung (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145.5)

Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Germaine de Randamie (136) vs. Raquel Pennington ()

Beneil Dariush (155.5) vs. Thiago Moises (156)

Maycee Barber () vs. Hannah Cifers (115.5)

Luis Pena (155) vs. Mike Trizano (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Amanda Cooper (116) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

Bobby Moffett (146) vs. Chas Skelly (146)

John Gunther (155.5) vs. Davi Ramos ()

Julian Erosa (155) vs. Devonte Smith (156)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Joseph Morales (125.5) vs. Eric Shelton (126)

Mark De La Rosa (136) vs. Joby Sanchez (135.5)