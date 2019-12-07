UFC DC Results: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

LowKickMMA will be bringing you live UFC DC results (UFC on ESPN 7) throughout the night from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
In the main event of the night, Alistair Overeem will go head-to-head with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Also, in the co-featured bout, women’s strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Cynthia Calvillo do battle. The card also features the return of Stefan Struve, coming out of retirement to fight Ben Rothwell.
Aspen Ladd will also return to face Yana Kunitskaya at bantamweight. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC DC results below. Also, be sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.
UFC DC Results
Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Women’s strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Heavyweight: Stefan Struve vs. Ben Rothwell
- Women’s bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong
- Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)
- Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means
- Featherweight: Jacob Kilburn vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles
- Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Matt Wiman
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Women’s strawweight: Virna Jandiroba vs. Mallory Martin
- Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Trevor Smith
**LowKickMMA's coverage of UFC DC begins at 6 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**
