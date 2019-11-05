Jairzinho Rozenstruik Steps In To Face Alistair Overeem In UFC DC Headliner

Spread the word!













Fresh off his knockout win at UFC 244, Jairzinho Rozenstruik will have a quick layoff as he steps in to face Alistair Overeem next month.

Overeem was initially scheduled to headline UFC DC in a heavyweight bout against Walt Harris on December 7. However, the latter would pull out amid the search for his missing stepdaughter.

Rozenstruik will now be Overeem’s new opponent according to UFC president Dana White, per ESPN:

“Jairzinho Rozenstruik will replace Walt Harris against Alistair Overeem on Dec. 7 in Washington DC, per UFC president Dana White,” Okamoto tweeted. “Rozenstruik, of course, is just 48 hours removed from knocking out Andrei Arlovski at UFC 244.”

Rozenstruik, of course, competed this past weekend at UFC 244 where he knocked out former champion Andrei Arlovski in under a minute. It followed his stunning nine-second knockout of Allen Crowder earlier this year as “Bigi Boi” is unbeaten with a 9-0 record.

The Surinamese heavyweight is currently ranked No. 14 in the UFC rankings and a win over Overeem — currently ranked No. 6 — could see him skip a number of contenders on his way up the ladder.

