Jake Paul’s crusade of fighter pay would cull the UFC roster by nearly 80%, leaving more than 700 fighters without their positions within the UFC if Jake Paul’s fighter pay plan played out, it has been claimed.

Jake Paul labelled “clown” for using fighter pay issue for self-relevancy

UFC veteran and light-heavyweight/middleweight ever-present Sam Alvey is not on board with the Jake Paul publicity parade, and has, in fact, come out swinging at him, branding him a “clown” who only cares about keeping his own name relevant. The 35-year-old, who holds a record of 33-17 in the UFC, has had his say about Paul, and has not held back:

“Jake Paul is a clown and he is not trying to help fighter pay, he is trying to help himself,” Alvey said in an interview with Full Mount MMA, per The Mirror. “Every fight sells when you either want to see somebody win or see somebody get knocked out. Jake Paul has figured out that everyone wants to see him get knocked out so he wants to try and switch that narrative.”

“So he goes after the low-hanging fruit that sounds great to everyone, ‘pay fighters more’… If UFC, Dana White, any of those guys were to do what Jake Paul is asking, he wouldn’t get us paid more. He would eliminate the roster of the UFC. We would go from a roster of what 800 to down to 75.

“It would be the Jon Jones’, Francis Ngannous, Conor McGregors and then a bunch of people to feed to them, that’s the way it would go.”

Alvey made his own UFC debut in 2014, in a losing unanimous decision effort to Tom Watson. He fought earlier this month, dropping a loss to Brendan Allen in Las Vegas. Alvey has actually claimed that he earns a lot more compared to when he made his debut. He expanded on and clarified this:

“Right now it’s up to $12,000 to show $12,000 to win for your first UFC fight. You find me any other job in the world, a 50 per cent increase in 9 years of the base pay, you’d be hard pressed to do it.”

“I currently make more money than Joe Stevenson and Gray Maynard did when they fought for titles, the UFC’s pay is going up dramatically every year.”

Jake Paul has been embroiled in a tit-for-tat [social] media spat with UFC president Dana White for a number of months now, even claiming that he would retire from boxing and sign a one-fight UFC deal were Dana to agree to Paul’s propositions, including minimum base pay of $50,000 for every fighter, as well as better fighter healthcare and sharing 50% of the profits with the fighters.

