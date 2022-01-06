The polarizing YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has offered his services to the UFC and Dana White at a discounted price if certain demands are met.

Paul is fresh off his sixth-round knockout over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley to wrap up his meteoric rise in 2021. He earned back-to-back wins over Woodley along with a first-round knockout over another UFC fighter, Ben Askren.

Paul and White have gone back-and-forth on social media for months, each issuing various challenges to one another. Paul has expressed interest in eventually transitioning to MMA later on, and specifically signing a one-fight deal to compete on the highest platform in the UFC.

During a recent tweet, Paul offered to sign with the promotion for just $50,000 if White and the promotion offers benefits to their fighters.

The Jake Paul, Dana White Feud Continues

5 days have passed & while I’ve agreed to be tested, Dana has vanished like casper.



Dana: my 1 fight deal, I will fight for $50K, the new min. You make millions off of me & all of UFC fighters benefit from the new min, rev share share and healthcare. 🤝? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 6, 2022

“5 days have passed & while I’ve agreed to be tested, Dana has vanished like Casper,” Paul said. “Dana: my 1 fight deal, I will fight for $50K, the new min. You make millions off of me & all of UFC fighters benefit from the new min, rev share, and healthcare.”

Paul has called on the UFC, and more specifically White, to treat its roster better. The social media personality has agreed to be randomly tested for steroids if the UFC and White agree to increase fighter pay and provide additional healthcare benefits.

White and others have accused Paul of using performance-enhancing drugs since the beginning of the year, and their beef has turned more personal in recent weeks. Last year, Paul went as far as threatening to assault White if the two ran into each other in Las Vegas.

It’s unclear if either side will formally agree to some sort of a deal, but it’s clear that the White/Paul saga doesn’t have an end in sight.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing Jake Paul, Dana White beef?

