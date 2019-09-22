UFC Commentator Brendan Fitzgerald Hides Under Table During UFC Mexico City Chaos (Video)

Spread the word!













Brendan Fitzgerald legitimately took cover when fans were throwing trash into the Octagon following the main event of UFC Mexico City.

Fans were displeased after the main event between Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens was ruled a no-contest. Rodriguez poked Stephens in the eye just 15 seconds into the fight, and that was it.

During the melee, Brendan Fitzgerald went underneath the broadcast table which Michael Bisping caught on camera.

Watch the full video here:

UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald hides under desk following Mexico City main event pic.twitter.com/4ehuppVEUU — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) September 22, 2019

Of course, with what had happened, many fans on social media were not happy. Mexican fans threw beer, popcorn, and other objects at the fighters and the Octagon. Meanwhile, Carla Esparza said she got beer poured on her following her win over Mexican fighter, Alexa Grasso.

Regardless, Fitzgerald did have some fun with it after on social media.

Didn’t consider. Did. Smells like beer in here. Man that sucks. Best to @LiLHeathenMMA. Ughhhhhhh. https://t.co/DcF3yjydYM — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) September 22, 2019

“Didn’t consider. Did. Smells like beer in here. Man that sucks. Best to @LiLHeathenMMA. Ughhhhhhh,” he wrote.

The only one who didn’t duck for cover? Guess who. @bisping was like… pic.twitter.com/gdQnNXdhZ1 — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) September 22, 2019

“The only one who didn’t duck for cover? Guess who. @bisping was like…,” Brendan Fitzgerald tweeted.

Then, to top it off, after the hectic events, the UFC commentator went for a post-fight margarita. And, hid under the bartop to poke some more fun at himself,

Now the work is done. Time for a post fight margarita here at the hotel. https://t.co/UUEo34umdm pic.twitter.com/cFntiikDqD — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) September 22, 2019

“Now the work is done. Time for a post fight margarita here at the hotel,” he said.

It was no doubt a bad situation that the fans created. Fighters and security were getting hit by objects, and Brendan Fitzgerald decided he might as well take cover.

What do you make of Brendan Fitzgerald hiding under the desk?