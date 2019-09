Spread the word!













In our UFC Mexico City main event, Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens go head-to-head in a featherweight competition.

Round 1:

Eye poke from Rodriguez starts thing off. Stephens taking his time to recover. Five minutes go by and Stephens can not recover. The fight is called off.

Official Result: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens ends in No Contest (eye poke)