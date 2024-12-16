UFC champion roasts Colby Covington amid his losing streak: ‘He sucks’

ByRoss Markey
Undisputed welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad has hit out at former interim gold holder, Colby Covington following his stoppage defeat to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night Tampa over the course of the weekend — claiming the Clovis native “sucks” as he faces his second consecutive defeat.

Covington, who made his return to the Octagon over the course of the weekend at UFC Tampa, returning to a headlining bracket against the surging, Buckley on the final promotional event of the year.

Sidelined for a year, Colby Covington dropped a unanimous decision loss to former undisputed champion, Leon Edwards at UFC 296, failing in his third bid to become undisputed champion.

And dropping an eventual third round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to St. Louis native, Buckley, Covington was dropped at the end of the first round — before a massive laceration was opened on the MMA Master’s right eyelid, resulting in just his second professional knockout defeat.

Belal Muhammad rips Colby Covington following UFC Tampa defeat

And off the back of his blemish, which comes as Colby Covington’s third loss in his four most recent outings — apart from a grudge match decision win over organizational alum, Jorge Masvidal back in 2022, according to champion, Muhammad, the former should be ashamed to take Kamaru Usman to a decision.

“4 weeks of no fights and the last thing we’re gonna remember this year is how much Colby (Covington) sucks but ..don’t forget that he went to cardio kickboxing war with (Kamaru) Usman,” Belal Muhammad posted on X.

Himself sidelined through a bone infection injury which ruled him from a UFC 310 headliner earlier this month, Muhammad has been tipped to finally defend his title in a rescheduled championship fight against the unbeaten, Shakvat Rakhmonov following his victory over Ian Garry in Las Vegas.

