Ex-UFC Champion Chokes Out Poker Player Who Refused To Pay 5k Debt

A friend of former UFC middleweight titleholder Chris Weidman was left with an interesting choice — pay up your poker debt or get choked unconscious.

In a video clip posted on Weidman’s Instagram, ‘All-American’ carefully put one of his acquaintances to sleep while revealing in the caption that it was either that or pay $5,000 after a night of gambling. As you can see, the friend chose the former, and the results were exactly what you’d expect.

“He Lost in poker last night,” Weidman wrote. “It was either pay 5k or get choked unconscious! What do you do?”

It’s certainly not the first time a professional fighter has taken the opportunity to choke out a friend or fan. Who can remember the time Steve-O stepped inside the Octagon so another former middleweight titleholder — Michael Bisping — could put him in a chokehold?

Then there’s the time that Dillon Danis put Elle Brooke to sleep live on camera, only for her to spring alive and exclaim that the experience was better than drugs.

Dana White encourages Weidman to retire following brutal loss at UFC 310

After ending a three-year-long streak without a victory, Weidman climbed back into the win column last year with a technical decision over Bruno Silva, though the W came with a heaping spoonful of controversy.

Unfortunately, ‘All American’ couldn’t keep the momentum going in his return to the Octagon at UFC 310 earlier this month, suffering a brutal second-round knockout against Eryk Anders in the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of 2024.

Following the loss, UFC CEO Dana White strongly suggested that Weidman lay down his gloves and call it a career.