Chris Weidman lands egregious decision win over Bruno Silva after multiple eye pokes – UFC Atlantic City Highlights

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Chris Weidman has turned in his first victory in over four years tonight on the main card of UFC Atlantic City — turning in a unanimous decision win over Brazilian contender, Bruno Silva in an egregious stoppage — after landing a series of eye pokes during the finishing sequence.

Weidman, a former undisputed middleweight champion, made his return to the Octagon following a catastrophic leg fracture back in August of last year, suffering a decision loss to Brad Tavares after his brutal injury setback suffered in 2021.

And tonight, snapping his two-fight losing run, Chris Weidman started well against Silva in the opening round, fighting aggressively before attempting to land multiple takedowns in the final goings of the frame.

In the second round, forcing a stoppage in the action, Baldwin native, Chris Weidman landed an inadvertent eye poke on Silva, the first of two in that frame.

And midway through the third and final round, apparently scoring a TKO over Silva, a replay showed the former’s protests of yet another inadvertent eye poke were warranted — with the Serra-Longo MMA staple appearing to gouge the eyes of Silva with a pair of left and right fingers.

Awaiting the official confirmation of his victory, Weidman was first awarded with a TKO win over Silva, before play-by-play lead, Brendan Fitzgerald revealed a post-fight discussion between the athletic commission officials seen the resulted overturned to a unanimous decision win, following the initial stoppage, with the bout scored up until that fight in favor of Weidman.

Below, catch the highlights from Chris Weidman’s win over Bruno Silva

CHRIS 👏 WEIDMAN 👏 IS 👏 BACK 👏@ChrisWeidman finds his way into the win column with a 3rd round KO! 🇺🇸 #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/Up5pCGT74m — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2024

