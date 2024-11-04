UFC Champ Alex Pereira Embraces his Heritage and Celebrates His Pataxó Legacy in Ceremony

ByTimothy Wheaton

The UFC light heavyweight champion ‘Poaton’ Alex Pereira recently participated in an indigenous ceremony with his Pataxó tribe in Brazil. The event took place shortly after Pereira’s knockout victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.

Alex Pereira Pataxó

During the ceremony, Alex Pereira joined in ritual dances and blessings, paying homage to his indigenous heritage. Photos and videos shared on social media showed the champion proudly displaying his Indigenous identity alongside fellow tribe members.

This celebration of Alex Pereira’s roots comes at a time when he is still recovering from a hand injury sustained during his title defense against Rountree Jr. Pereira’s connection to his Pataxó heritage runs deep. In 2014, before his MMA career began, he was introduced to Ubiranan, the leader of the Pataxó people. Since then, Pereira has consistently represented his Indigenous community in his professional fights, either through clothing or face paint.

READ MORE:  Ian Machado Garry Ramps Up Call for Shavkat Rakhmonov Fight After Muhammad's UFC 310 Exit
What Tribe is Alex Pereira From Pataxo

Interestingly, Ubiranan had predicted Pereira’s success in the UFC when they first met. The Pataxó chieftain told MMA Fighting that he had foreseen Pereira becoming a world champion and gaining national recognition. Ubiranan even expressed his belief that Pereira could potentially become a heavyweight champion in the future.

He even predicted that ‘Poatan’ would lose his second title match against Israel Adesanya.

“When we met I told him he would become world champion, and the whole country would know him,” Ubiranan said. “He has the support of every indigenous. We are more than 300 indigenous groups and almost a million indigenous men and women. Every tribe knows him. He’s in the United States now, but we’re always in touch, sending him good energy” [Ht MMAFighting]

What Tribe is Alex Pereira From Pataxó
READ MORE:  Why Khamzat Chimaev is the Clear Choice for the UFC Middleweight Championship

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts