UFC Brasilia Results: Kevin Lee Vs. Charles Oliveira

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Brasilia results throughout tonight (Sat. 14th February, 2020) from Arena BSB Brasilia, Brazil.

In the main event of the evening, Kevin Lee will take on Charles Oliveira in a 5 round bout at lightweight. Oliveira has been on a tear through the division accumulating a 7 fight winning streak, looking to climb the rankings in pursuit of UFC gold. After switching coaching staff and moving camp to Tristar Gym Montreal, Canada. Kevin Lee returned to the octagon last November showcasing a performance of the night knockout against the formerly undefeated Gregor Gillespie. He will attempt to retain this momentum by besting Oliveira in his home country of Brazil. The co-main event of the evening will showcase a bout between two of the most decorated grapplers in the UFC, Demian Maia and Gilbert Burns.

Check out our UFC Brasilia results below.

UFC Brasilia Results:



Main Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Randa Markos

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola

Women’s Flyweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

Flyweight: Bruno Silva vs. David Dvorak

Women’s Bantamweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki