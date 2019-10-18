UFC Boston Results: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC on ESPN 6 results throughout the night from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In the main event of the evening, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman takes on Dominick Reyes.

Also, in the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens settle their rivalry at featherweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Boston results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.

UFC Boston Results

Main Card (ESPN2)

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman Featherweight: Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli

Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli Lightweight: Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce

Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce Women’s flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson

Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson Middleweight: Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart

Prelims (ESPN2)

Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Manny Bermudez

Charles Rosa vs. Manny Bermudez Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita Featherweight: Kyle Bochniak vs. Sean Woodson

Kyle Bochniak vs. Sean Woodson Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon

Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Sean Brady

Court McGee vs. Sean Brady Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Kevin Holland

Brendan Allen vs. Kevin Holland Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser

**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Boston begins at 6:00 p.m. ET**