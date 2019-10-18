UFC Boston Results: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

LowKickMMA will be providing you with UFC on ESPN 6 results throughout the night from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In the main event of the evening, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman takes on Dominick Reyes.
Also, in the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens settle their rivalry at featherweight. The UFC has compiled a great card for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Boston results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.
UFC Boston Results
Main Card (ESPN2)
- Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman
- Featherweight: Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli
- Lightweight: Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce
- Women’s flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson
- Middleweight: Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart
Prelims (ESPN2)
- Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Manny Bermudez
- Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita
- Featherweight: Kyle Bochniak vs. Sean Woodson
- Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon
- Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Sean Brady
- Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Kevin Holland
- Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser
**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA's coverage of UFC Boston begins at 6:00 p.m. ET**
