UFC Boston Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow night (Fri. October 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN 6 goes down from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In the main event of the evening, former UFC middleweight king Chris Weidman jumps up to light heavyweight to take on Dominick Reyes.

In the co-main event, a bad-blood rematch between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens goes down at featherweight. The card also features the returns of notable names such as Greg Hardy, Joe Lauzon, Maycee Barber, and Deron Winn. Check out the UFC Boston full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.

UFC Boston Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN 2, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman

Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman Featherweight: Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli

Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli Lightweight: Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce

Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce Women’s flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson

Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson Middleweight: Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart

Prelims (ESPN 2, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Manny Bermudez

Charles Rosa vs. Manny Bermudez Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita Featherweight: Kyle Bochniak vs. Sean Woodson

Kyle Bochniak vs. Sean Woodson Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon

Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Sean Brady

Court McGee vs. Sean Brady Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Kevin Holland

Brendan Allen vs. Kevin Holland Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser

