UFC Boston Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow night (Fri. October 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN 6 goes down from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In the main event of the evening, former UFC middleweight king Chris Weidman jumps up to light heavyweight to take on Dominick Reyes.
In the co-main event, a bad-blood rematch between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens goes down at featherweight. The card also features the returns of notable names such as Greg Hardy, Joe Lauzon, Maycee Barber, and Deron Winn. Check out the UFC Boston full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.
UFC Boston Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN 2, 9:00 p.m. ET)
- Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman
- Featherweight: Yair Rodríguez vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli
- Lightweight: Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce
- Women’s flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson
- Middleweight: Deron Winn vs. Darren Stewart
Prelims (ESPN 2, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Manny Bermudez
- Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita
- Featherweight: Kyle Bochniak vs. Sean Woodson
- Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon
- Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Sean Brady
- Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Kevin Holland
- Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser
Will you be tuning in to UFC Boston?
