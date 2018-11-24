UFC Beijing Preliminary Card Results: Alex Morono Decisions Kenan Song

UFC Beijing preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display today (Saturday, November 24, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Beijing. Headlining the card are Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Kenan Song vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout closes the preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass in what should be an interesting fight. Morono picked up the unanimous decision win after a hard-hitting contest.

Wu Yanan vs. Lauren Mueller is next in a women’s flyweight bout. Yanan was able to tape out Mueller in the first round by armbar.

Hu Yaozong vs. Rashad Coulter is next in a heavyweight bout. A back and forth action-packed fight that had Coulter walk away with the unanimous decision.

Jessica Aguilar vs. Weili Zhang is next in a women’s strawweight bout. It didn’t take Zhang long to get the job done as she submitted Aguilar by armbar in the first round.

Pingyuan Liu vs. Martin Day in a bantamweight bout was next. This was a close back and forth fight that was handed to the judges in order to find a winner. In the end, Liu edged out Day by split decision.

Xiaonan Yan vs. Syuri Kondo is next in a women’s strawweight bout. Xiaonan dominated all three rounds in order to pick up a unanimous decision win.

Kevin Holland vs. John Phillips is next in a middleweight bout. A finish came late in this fight as Holland was able to secure a rear-naked choke for the win in round three.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Su Mukerji vs. Louis Smolka in a bantamweight bout. Smolka was able to win this contest when scoring an armbar victory early in the second round.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/3:15 a.m. ET)



Welterweight: Alex Morono def. Kenan Song via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)



Female Flyweight: Yanan Wu def. Lauren Mueller R1 4:00 via submission (armbar)

Heavyweight: Rashad Coulter def. Hu Yaozong via unanimous decision (29-28. 29-28, 30-27)

Strawweight: Weili Zhang def. Jessica Aguilar via submission (armbar) at 3:41 of round one

Bantamweight: Pingyuan Liu def. Martin Day via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan def. Syuri Kondo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Middleweight: Kevin Holland def. John Phillips via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05 of round three

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka def. Su Mudaerji via submission (armbar) at 2:07 of round two