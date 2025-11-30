UFC Athlete Gets Face Immortalized in Chocolate Statue

The UFC light heavyweight fighter Volkan Oezdemir is getting some sweet recognition from Swiss chocolate artist Jorge Cardoso. Volkan Oezdemir recently posted to Instagram thanking Cardoso for creating what he calls an “incredible piece” in chocolate, expressing his gratitude to the acclaimed chocolatier known as “the GOAT of chocolate.”

UFC Athlete Volkan Oezdemir Gets His Bust Made in Chocolate by Jorge Cardoso

Cardoso has become famous for his ability to transform chocolate into art. The Portuguese-origin chocolatier works out of Switzerland and has earned his reputation through years of competition at the highest levels of pastry arts. He won world championships in artistic chocolate sculpture at the Culinary World Cup in both 2018 and 2022, representing Switzerland both times.

Beyond competitions, Cardoso gained widespread attention for creating life-size chocolate sculptures of notable figures including footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, which weighed approximately 120 kilograms and stood 1.87 meters tall, and tennis legend Roger Federer, another monumental sculpture measuring 1.85 meters and weighing over 100 kilograms that required approximately 250 hours of meticulous work.

Oezdemir is a Swiss mixed martial artist competing in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. The 36-year-old fighter has maintained his position as a serious contender in the division. Just days before the chocolate post, he bounced back from a previous loss by defeating Alonzo Menifield with a dominant first-round knockout at UFC Qatar on November 22, 2025, finishing the bout in just 1 minute and 27 seconds. After landing a devastating knee strike early in the fight, he followed up with a barrage of punches before delivering the final left hand that sent Menifield to the canvas, prompting the referee to stop the action.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JUNE 22: Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland reacts after his knockout victory against Johnny Walker of Brazil in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Kingdom Arena on June 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The chocolate sculpture appears to mark a celebration of Oezdemir’s recent victory and his comeback in the sport. Creating a bust of a fighter is a natural progression for Cardoso, who has proven his ability to capture likenesses across different fields, from sports icons to athletes in various disciplines. His technique involves careful sculpting, temperature management, and an eye for detail that translates the human form into chocolate with striking accuracy.

For Oezdemir, having his likeness immortalized by one of the world’s premier chocolate artists adds another dimension to his comeback narrative.