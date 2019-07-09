UFC Announces Fourth-Quarter Schedule For 2019

All the dates have been confirmed for the remainder of the UFC’s year. And, in the fourth-quarter of 2019, they will once again return to Madison Square Garden for their annual November pay-per-view (PPV).
Along with the MSG card, they will also head to Boston for a UFC on ESPN card, and are also going to Washington D.C., Singapore, Moscow, and South Korea, among other places. The UFC has an action-packed fourth-quarter schedule. Check out what places and dates the Las Vegas-based promotion will be heading to below (Some dates do not have a location just yet).
Here is the full schedule.
- July 13 — UFC on ESPN+ — Golden1 Center in Sacramento, CA
- July 20 — UFC on ESPN — AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX
- July 27 — UFC 240 — Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada
- Aug. 3 — UFC on ESPN — Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
- Aug. 10 — UFC on ESPN+ — Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay
- Aug. 17 — UFC 241 — Honda Center in Anaheim, CA
- Aug. 31 — UFC on ESPN+ — Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzen, China
- Sept. 7 — UFC 242 — du Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Sept. 14 — UFC on ESPN+ — Vancouver, Canada
- Sept. 21 — UFC on ESPN+ — Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico
- Sept. 28 — UFC on ESPN+ — Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark
- Oct. 5 — UFC 243 — TBD
- Oct. 12 — UFC on ESPN+ — USA
- Oct. 18 — UFC on ESPN — Boston, MA
- Oct. 26 — UFC on ESPN+ — Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore
- Nov. 2 — UFC 244 — Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY
- Nov. 9 — UFC on ESPN+ — Moscow, Russia
- Nov. 16 — UFC on ESPN+ — Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Dec. 7 — UFC on ESPN — Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
- Dec. 14 — UFC 245 — T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV
- Dec. 21 — UFC on ESPN+ — Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea