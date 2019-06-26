Photo: UFC 240 Poster Released

Spread the word!













UFC 240 is quickly approaching, and thus, the promotion for the upcoming event has started with the official poster.

Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar are still preparing for their showdown at the pay-per-view (PPV) event. Holloway will defend the UFC featherweight title against the former lightweight king in the headliner.

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer will serve as the co-headliner. You can see the official poster that was released by the Las Vegas-based promotion here:

UFC 240 Poster

The UFC 240 PPV event is set to take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card: