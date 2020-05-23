Spread the word!













During an interview with ESPN, UFC president Dana White announced the entire card for their event on May 30.

The event is to be headlined by former Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley facing rising contender Gilbert Burns in a bout that could determine the next title challenger.

Tyron Woodley will be making his first walk to the octagon since losing his belt to the current champion Kamaru Usman in 2019. Originally scheduled to face Leon Edwards in February, that fight had to be called off due to the rise of the coronavirus pandemic making it impossible to hold events.

Gilbert Burns is coming off a knockout win against Damian Maia earlier this year at UFC Brasilia. Since this victory Burns has had his target set on a matchup with the former champion, taking to social media shortly after volunteering to face Woodley on any event the UFC needed.

The UFC hopes to hold the event at their private facility (the UFC Apex) in Las Vegas, however, they will still need to get approval from the Nevada state athletic commission before they are able to use the site for events. The UFC expects a verdict on this at a meeting on May 27th.

The entire event will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Welterweight : Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns

: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Lightweight: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko Catchweight (150 pounds): Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle Light Heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu

Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval

Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Casey Kenney

Louis Smolka vs. Casey Kenney Featherweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales

What are your thoughts on the full card?