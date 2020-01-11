UFC And Parent Company Endeavor Donate $250,000 To Australia

Spread the word!













The UFC and its parent company Endeavor have committed to helping Australia during the worst climate crisis in the country’s history. Wild fires are not uncommon in Australia, as the hot and dry weather me means they are a frequent issue. However, this time round they have been worse than ever before.

So far, the wildfires are believed to have killed up to 30 people and destroyed 18 million acres of land. The impact on wildlife in the country has been astronomical. Experts estimate millions of animals have lost their life, whilst 500 million no longer have a habitat. Speaking about his commitment to aiding the disaster relief Dana White said.

“To support recovery efforts, UFC is joining Endeavor and its partner companies in making a $250,000 donation to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The people of Australia are facing a long battle to overcome these fires and rebuild their lives, and they need our help.”

Australia has long been one of the UFC’s most fruitful market. Since 2010 the company has put on 15 shows in the country, which have all been a great success. The first was UFC 110 in Sydney. Its most high profile was Ronda Rousey first loss at UFC 193 TO Holly Holm which was witnessed by in excess of 56,000 people live. The last event took place in Melbourne this past October. The card set the company’s new attendance record with more than 57,000 fans at Marvel Stadium to watch Israel Adesanya beat Robert Whittaker in the main event at UFC 243.

UFC and Endeavour are the latest in a long line of people to make significant donation to Australia during this time of crisis. Most notably Elton John and Kylie Jenner both pledged $1m each. Other larges donations have come from the likes of Nicola Kidman, Keith Urban, Metallica and Pink who have all also pledged $500,000 to the relief effort.